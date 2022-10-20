American Money Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.84. 13,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,625. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

