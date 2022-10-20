American Money Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LEN traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

