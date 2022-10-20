American Money Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 142,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,527. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

