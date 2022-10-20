American Money Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,510,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.74. 9,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,189. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.