American Money Management LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

American Money Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 96,542 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $72.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.