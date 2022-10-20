American Money Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Money Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 2.0% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $30.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,123.05. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,838.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,642.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,108.23.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

