American Money Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Money Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.5% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $405.51. 23,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,550. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

