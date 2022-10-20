American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Down 3.3%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.75 and last traded at $83.28. Approximately 3,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.