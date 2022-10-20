Amgen 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,538.00 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00006111 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $115.87 million and approximately $59,538.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.16212964 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,014.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

