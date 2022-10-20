Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 825,975 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

