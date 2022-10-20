Amp (AMP) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Amp (AMP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Amp has a total market cap of $177.88 million and $7.40 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.60 or 0.27835347 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010872 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
