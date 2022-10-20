Ampleforth Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $524,293.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00005401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

