AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases $10,600.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

AMREP Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

