Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Trading Down 3.2 %

ANRGF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.