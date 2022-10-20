Analysts Offer Predictions for Repsol, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Repsol in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter.
Repsol Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.31.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
