Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $10.43

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE:GENI opened at $4.11 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $921.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

