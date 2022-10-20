Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price at $1,265.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,183.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 935 ($11.30) to GBX 855 ($10.33) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

