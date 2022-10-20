Analysts’ Upgrades for October 20th (ACI, AMX, ATLKY, AWK, AZZ, BBAR, BCUCY, BRO, CMA, CNSWF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, October 20th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $138.00 target price on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was upgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a buy rating. Baader Bank currently has CHF 0.90 target price on the stock.

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating. Williams Trading currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating. Williams Trading currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

