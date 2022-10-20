Analyzing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $131.48 million 5.58 $135.25 million ($0.23) -53.09 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 7.77 $170.55 million $1.18 11.65

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellington Financial and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Ellington Financial pays out -782.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial -4.65% 9.54% 1.85% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Ellington Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

