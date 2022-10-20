Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,125.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.