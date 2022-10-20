Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.91

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.91 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 173.20 ($2.09). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.05), with a volume of 511,856 shares.

Apax Global Alpha Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.43. The company has a market capitalization of £810.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.33.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is currently 96.32%.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

