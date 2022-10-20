ApeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00022053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $105.77 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

