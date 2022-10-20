Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $123.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $74,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,750 shares of company stock worth $6,923,660. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.