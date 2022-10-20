Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $889,932.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $889,932.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00079520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.