Apple Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
