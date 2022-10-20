Apple Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Apple Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.