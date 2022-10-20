Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

AMAT opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

