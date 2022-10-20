Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $7.51 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.