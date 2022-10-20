Applied Research Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Applied Research Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.42. 20,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.99 and a 200 day moving average of $289.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.93.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

