Applied Research Investments LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.0% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $351.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.