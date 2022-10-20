ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 713.5 days.

ARB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARBFF opened at $17.00 on Thursday. ARB has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

