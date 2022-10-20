Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

ABR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

