Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $175,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,265,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,997 over the last 90 days. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,220,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 1,044,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 846,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

