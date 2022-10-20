Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $187,034 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 22.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $408,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Further Reading

