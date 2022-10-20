ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 1.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 1,237,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,133,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

