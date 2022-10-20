Arweave (AR) Price Hits $10.02 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.02 or 0.00052628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $334.70 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00555247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00244785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

