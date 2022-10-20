Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.54

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 310881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

