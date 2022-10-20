Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,390 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

MPC stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,000. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

