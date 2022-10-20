Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,390 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %
MPC stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,000. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
