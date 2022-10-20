Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 1,900 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

