Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.