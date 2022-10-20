Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $174,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 4.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

DHR traded down $10.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

