Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 377,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.93. 35,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,723. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

