Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $236,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,874. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

