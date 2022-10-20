Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $159,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPLA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,620. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

