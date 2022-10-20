Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 8,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock remained flat at $15.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

