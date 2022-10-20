Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $300,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.52. 3,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,954. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.34 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

