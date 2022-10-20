Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,400 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 105.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,261. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

