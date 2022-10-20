Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

