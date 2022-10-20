Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.05.

NYSE ASAN opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. Asana has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $60,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

