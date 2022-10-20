Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.