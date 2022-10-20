ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,072 ($12.95) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,153.00.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 35,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,620. ASOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

